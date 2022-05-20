Prashanth Neel's gangster drama KGF: Chapter 2 has been basking in glory all across the globe with people lauding the action-packed visuals and intriguing storyline. From high-octane sequences to Yash's gripping dialogues, multiple factors added to its record-breaking commercial success. Now, after humongous figures at the box office, the makers have begun shooting for their next film Bagheera.

Hombale Films, which bankrolled KGF 2, have joined hands with Prashant Neel again for their next venture Bagheera. Given the success of the previous collaboration, the upcoming film will also be tipped to smash the records soon after its release. Bagheera movie ensures the return of the dynamic duo, Ugramm stars Srii Murali and Prashanth Neel, who had helmed the film.

Hombale Films, Prashanth Neel collaborate for another venture Bagheera

Bagheera will be another action thriller from the production house, which is on a dream run. The Muhurat of the movie was held on May 20, in Bengaluru. This time the script of the forthcoming film has been written by Prashanth and the movie will be directed by Dr. Suri. The production house posted the update about the project on its official Twitter page alongside a photograph of the clapboard. "Bagheera Muhurta," the tweet read.



Earlier, on the occasion of Srii Murali’s birthday, the first look poster for Bagheera, featuring the actor in an angry avatar, was released in December 2020. According to various media reports, it is believed that the actor might step into the shoes of a tough cop for this action drama. The final star cast of the movie is yet to be revealed by the production house.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films have been on a roll as they are backing projects one after the other. Besides Bagheera, the production house had recently announced launching Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew Yuva Rajkumar in another untitled movie which will be directed by Santhosh Anandram of Raajkumara Fame. Kantaara and Raghavendra Stores are the other two upcoming movies that will be released under the Hombale banner. Following the pan-India success of KGF: Chapter 2, Hombale Films is focused on making projects that can be released on a national level. Their upcoming production venture Salaar starring Prabhas will also be released in five languages.

Bagheera is slated to be released next year, the movie will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Hyderabad, with major shoots happening on the outskirts of Bengaluru and the Mysore region.