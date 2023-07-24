Baiju Flaunts Fierce New Avatar In Virunnu First Look Poster

Baiju is a renowned Indian actor who works predominantly in the Malayalam film industry. He has proved his acting mettle with several films. He will soon be seen in Virunnu. Now, the film's first look poster is out. In it, he is seen in a unique look.

Baiju's intense look from Virunnu impresses fans

Baiju recently took to his social media handle to share the poster from his upcoming film Virunnu in which he will be seen playing the role of Balettan. For his character, he has undergone an extreme makeover. In the poster, Baiju can be seen with a beard and a moustache. He looks intense and their is a cut mark on his forehead.

(Baiju showcases intense look from the poster of the film Virunnu. | Image: Baiju/Instagram)

The actor's look from Virunnu has given fans the impression that he will be portraying the role of the antagonist in the movie. However, the details about the actor's role are still under wraps. Meanwhile, fans loved the Boomerang actor's look in the poster and took to the comments to shower praises on him.

What is Virunnu about?

Virunnu is touted to be an investigative thriller. Its cast includes Arjun Sarja, Nikki Galrani, Gireesh Neyyar, and Aju Varghese. Priyanka Sreelakshmi, Poojappura Radhakrishnan, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Asha Sharath too are part of the film. Apart from acting, Gireesh has also backed this film under the banner Neyyar Films. Meanwhile, the lyrics of the film are penned by BK Harinarayanan and Rafeeq Ahammed.