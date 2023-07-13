Balagam Actor Kavya Kalyan Ram Shuts Down Reports Of Being Body Shamed By Directors

Kavya Kalyan Ram has been making headlines owing to the resounding success of her latest release, Balagam. The actor, however, has also been in the news of late with regards to allegedly expressing her concern about being body shamed. She spoke out on the issue, falsifying claims being made online.

3 things you need to know

Kavya Kalyan Ram started her career in showbiz as a child actor with 2003 film Gangotri which notably starred Allu Arjun in the lead.

She turned leading lady with the 2022 film Masooda.

Kavya's next release will be Ustaad, opposite Sri Simha Koduri.

Kavya Kalyan Ram speaks out against false reports

The Balagam actress was recently in the news for allegedly having spoken out against being body shamed by directors she has worked with in the past. Kavya, however, has slammed these reports with a statement made from her official social media handle. Kavya dubbed these reports as "irrelevant" and "untrue". The actress has denied having ever made any claims resembling these reports.

(Kavya Kalyan Ram clarifies her stance on being allegedly body shamed | Image: @KavyaKalyanram/Twitter)

She also requested the stakeholders to stop running unverified claims. Her official statement on the issue read, "I have come across that suddenly a few major media houses are propagating irrelevant and untrue statements about me being body-shamed by directors which I have never uttered. Requesting media to not spread such false statements. Thank you."

Kavya Kalyan Ram's acting journey: Child artist to leading lady

The actress made an impactful debut in the world of acting with the 2003 Allu Arjun and Aditi Agarwal-led Gangotri. It would be several years, however, before she would be able to assume the position of a leading star, something which came true for her with 2022 Telugu film Masooda, a horror thriller.

(Kavya Kalyan Ram's breakout performance in Balagam was well received | Image: Kavya Kalyan Ram/Instagram)

Despite having picked an unconventional start to her acting career as an adult, Kavya Kalyan Ram's performance was well received by the audience. She will next be seen in Ustaad, which is slated for a release on August 12.