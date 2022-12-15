Balakrishna Reopens Tarakarama Theatre In Hyderabad After 10 Years

The renowned Tarakarama theatre in Kacheguda of Hyderabad reopened with a modern approach for public movie screenings, starting from December 16 with the release of much awaited Hollywood film Avatar: The Way of Water. The theatre was closed for renovation purposes and now after ten big years, it has opened yet again.

Actor Balakrishna inaugurates Asian Tarakarama Box Office

The Tarakarama theatre was built by the late Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao's family in 1978 and now has now been reopened by his son, actor and politician Balakrishna, on Wednesday, December 14. The theatre has been revamped by the Asian Cinemas, Sunil Narang, the director of Asian Cinema and Multiplexes Private Limited, and is reintroduced as the Asian Tarakarama Box Office.

The renovated theatre comes with a lot of new features, and luxurious amenities and is loaded with new screening technologies. However, the theatre earlier had 950 seats but the capacity is now reduced to 590. Additionally, new mini-recliners have been brought, which have food trays and drink holders attached.

'This is a historic theatre', says Balakrishna

At the theatre's inauguration ceremony, actor Balakrishna recalled his association with the theatre and said, "This is a historic theatre, which was built in the name of my mother, Basavatarakam. The theatre had several movies, including Akbar Salim and Anarkali and Don running for over 525 days back then when they were released. Many of my movies, including Banumathi Mogudu, Mangamma gari Alludu, and others have run successfully. This theatre is very special for me too because my son Mokshagna was named here in this premises."

Sunil Narang said that the theatre tickets would be sold at a reasonable price, like all the other Asian multiplex. The ticket prices are going to be in two variants, Rs 150 and Rs 225. Also, the cost of snacks and beverages is going to match the price range of the multiplex chain.