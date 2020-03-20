'Bangalore Days' Director Anjali Menon's Impersonator Divin J Arrested By Kerala Police

A 32-year-old man named Divin J was arrested by Kerala Police on Wednesday, based on a complaint registered by Bangalore Days director Anjali Menon. The director had registered a case in the Commissioner's office in December 2019 against a person who was approaching aspiring actors with work opportunities impersonating the Bangalore Days director. With months of investigation, the Kerala Police and the cyber cell department tracked down Divin J, a resident of Kollam district, and arrested him.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Days director took to her social media to talk about the incident. She said that the accused used to impersonate her and contact aspiring actors through text messages, calls and WhatsApp messages. He used to have long conversations with the struggling actors (especially women), asking them to do unimaginable things.

Anjali Menon's social media post:

My blog post about an impersonation case I filed recently with Kerala Police - someone posing as me tried to cast for my supposed next film! https://t.co/6TOJNsrRHZ — Anjali Menon (@AnjaliMenonFilm) March 19, 2020

The Bangalore Days director in a recent media interview with an online portal revealed that she was warned by many of her well-wishers about the fraudster. But she had no concrete evidence against the accused, so she waited for the right time to come. However, in 2019, she heard from some people that the fraudster was again impersonating her and fake calling people for an audition. Anjali Menon revealed that she somehow managed to get hold of some recordings of the fraudster, which she used as evidence for the case.

Anjali Menon who last worked on Prithviraj and Nazriya Nazim starrer Koode urged all aspiring actors to stay alert and not fall prey to such fraudsters. She also said, "When the person speaks to you about casting/ crewing for a film and then tells you to not inform anyone else or hide it from your family & friends or indulges in any unprofessional talk, demands or behaviour – this is definitely wrong and does not have to be accepted."

(source: Anjali Menon's blog)

