'Bangarraju' Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna Starrer Off To A Flying Start

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Naga Chaitanya’s film Bangarraju, which hit theatres on January 14, has opened to an impressive response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Released on the auspicious occasion of Pongal, the film that also stars veteran actor Nagarjuna has garnered great numbers on the first day. Given the pandemic scare and strict restrictions that have been imposed by the government, the film did extremely well.

According to the Andhra Box Office, the film grossed Rs 12.90 crore in the Telugu states. In Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, the film showed pretty average collections. The film also featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles was released on over 1200 screens worldwide. Notable, the latest supernatural drama, surpassed all the records made by Naga Chaiutanya’s last film, Love Story.

Love Story that showed Pooja Hegde opposite the actor had minted Rs 10.60 crore in the Telugu states. The Naga Chaitanya-starrer did an impressive business of Rs 33.80 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The latest release, Bangarraju is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who co-wrote the entertainer with Satyanand. The film was bankrolled by Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios. The film also has Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Jhansi, Anitha Chowdhary, Rohini, and Praveen in vital roles. The technical departments of the film are headed by cinematographer J Yuvaraj, editor Vijay Vardhan K and music composer Anup Rubens.

The film also marks Naga Chaitanya and Akkineni Nagarjuna's reunion after the 2014 Telugu fantasy drama, Manam. Right from comedy, romance, drama to action, the makers promise an entertaining experience for the viewers. The film is the remake of the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana. The original story revolves around the soul of a man, known for his flirtatious ways, bringing a turnaround into his son's life, transforming his equation with his wife, apart from the latter confronting the truth of his father's death.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official remake of the Hollywood film, Forest Gump.

