'Bangarraju' Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya-Nagarjuna's Film Continues To Roar High

Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer supernatural drama Bangarraju received an overwhelming response upon its theatrical release on January 14. According to reports, the film garnered around Rs 9.06 crore on its opening day from states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while the second day saw an accumulation of about Rs 7.79 crores from the Telugu states.

The film has now reportedly garnered an impressive collection amounting to Rs 17.41 crore on its third day (Sunday, 16th January). Even Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni heaped praises on his brother and father for presenting another blockbuster and revealed that Bangarraju has collected Rs 53 crores during the Sankranti weekend.

Bangarraju day 3 Box Office Collections

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, January 17, Akhil shared a poster from the film revealing the total collections and wrote, "I’m a proud son and a proud brother! Sankranthi is truly your team #Bangarraaju congratulations! Thank you to our director @kalyankrishna_k for giving us yet another blockbuster.'' Take a look.

If the impressive Box office collection streak continues, the film will soon be declared a clean hit. Apart from Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Krithi Shetty in pivotal roles. Bangarraju is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who co-wrote the entertainer with Satyanand. The film also marked Naga Chaitanya and Akkineni Nagarjuna's reunion after the 2014 Telugu fantasy drama Manam. Bangarraju comes as the remake of the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Right from comedy, romance, drama to action, the makers promise an entertaining experience for the viewers. The film also has Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Jhansi, Anitha Chowdhary, Rohini, and Praveen in supporting roles. The music has been composed by Anup Rubens, while Satyanand was in charge of penning the screenplay.

More on Naga Chaitanya's work front

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will also be collaborating with Vikram Kumar for the movie Thank You. He also has his Hindi debut film alongside Aamir Khan titled Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and others in pivotal roles. It is being helmed by Advait Chandan, while Aamir Khan Productions is bankrolling the project.

