'Bangarraju' Twitter Review: Nagarjuna's Supernatural Drama Gets Mixed Response From Fans

Akkineni Nagarjuna's highly-anticipated Telugu movie, Bangarraju hit the theatres today on the auspicious occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival. As fans are rushing to the theatres to watch the supernatural drama of their favourite star, they have been sharing their reviews of the film on social media.

Bangarraju, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who has co-written the film with Satyanand, is the sequel to the 2016 movie, Soggade Chinni Nayana. The movie features Nagarjuna along with many other prolific actors.

Bangarraju Twitter Reviews

As Nagarjuna's supernatural drama releases in theatres, the fans have been posting reviews on Twitter. While many of them have been sharing positive reviews for the film, there are some Twitteratis who are stating that the movie was a disaster. A user stated that the movie was amazing and praised the performance and the energy level of the cast members while another user urged everyone not to waste their time and money on watching the film in theatres and added that it was the worst movie ever.

Another one mentioned that the film was average with a little bit of fun and drama and even asked the audience to have lesser expectations of they were planning to watch it in theatres.

One of the other Twitteratis stated that the narration of the film was quite bad and added that Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna's chemistry somewhat saved the film. Another one posted a glimpse of the lead stars of the film and stated that the movie was mind-blowing. Take a look at some of the Bangarraju Twitter reviews.

Nen inka movie chudale so good, bad cheppalte reviews batti



But



This was proved 🥁🥁 in all reviews



Chay performance + mass role + energy kummesadu ani 🤙💥🥁#NagaChaitanya #Bangarraju https://t.co/xTiqzFYx28 — Railway Poorna (@Railway__Poorna) January 14, 2022

Worst movie #Bangarraju



Don't waste your time and Money



Encourage new talents #Hero #RowdyBoys — Randy (@RandyyReviews) January 14, 2022

Bangarraju Cast

Some of the popular cast members of the movie include actors namely Akkineni Nagarjuna as Bangarraju, Naga Chaitanya as Chinna Bangarraju, Ramya Krishnan as Satyabhama, Kriti Shetty as Naga Lakshmi, Naga Babu as Yama Dharma Raj, Duvvasi Mohan as Chitragupta, Rao Ramesh, Vennele Kishore, Jhansi, and many others.

Image: Bangarraju Official Movie Poster