'Barroz' Movie Pooja Begins; Prithviraj Sukumaran Graces Mohanlal’s Big Day

Superstar Mohanlal is all set for his directorial debut titled Barroz. He dropped a short video on Tuesday night and broke the big news with fans. The actor began the pooja for the same on Wednesday morning and gave a speak-peek into the event through his Facebook Live. In the video, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran entered the pooja hall along with their team members. The former also greeted the people who had attended his event. Mohanlal shared a picture of the ceremony and wrote “Barroz Pooja.”

Mohanlal organises pooja, Prithviraj Sukumaran joins him

In his video, Mohanlal expressed excitement to don the director's hat. He talked about the upcoming project and shared how curious he is about his new role. Mohanlal went on to call cinema his ‘life and livelihood’, and remarked he is now looking forward to beginning his directorial journey with Barroz. Speaking about its shoot, the actor continued that the team will kick-start the work from Wednesday. He added, “Without even realising, while gliding through the wonderful paths and after travelling through what life has given me, I became an actor and a filmmaker. Now, I am setting out on another wonderful journey; with the start of the Barroz shoot on March 24. I am making my debut as director.” Mohanlal then asked his fans to be there with him through his new journey as well.

Soon after his post, Amitabh Bachchan and Suresh Gopi congratulated the star and also wished him luck. Big B wrote, "Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture Barroz. Success, prosperity and greater glory," whereas Suresh Gopi penned, "He can act, he can sing, he can move his body well and can do whatever it takes to enrich his calibre! Today, he's all set to embark on a new journey as a director. On this amazing beginning, wishing my dearest Lal the very best and only success."

Meanwhile, Mohanlal shared glimpses with the team of Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar- Lion of the Arabian Sea) as it won the Best Feature Film award, Best Special Effects award and Best Costume award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony, which took place in Delhi on Monday. The actor penned a heartfelt note and thanked fans for the love. "My sincere thanks also to all who supported us on this labour of love," he wrote in his note.

(Promo Source: Mohanlal Facebook Live/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.