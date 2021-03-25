Barroz Poster Released By Mohanlal After Grand Pooja Ceremony; Leaves Fans Impressed

South Indian star Mohanlal recently took to social media to release the official poster of his film Barroz, which has already been creating a lot of buzz amongst the fans. The muhurat pooja of the film was held by the team on Wednesday, in the presence of various dignitaries from the Malayalam film industry. The film is also expected to introduce Mohanlal as a director and fans have been quite elated to witness what the artist has in store for them. Mohanlal fans have also been showering love upon the Barroz poster as they are loving the unique avatar.

Mohanlal releases Barroz poster

Mollywood star Mohanlal recently took to social media to share an important update on his next film Barroz. He shared the official poster of the film after releasing a series of photographs from the Pooja ceremony which was held amongst a few AMMA members. The actor added a short and precise caption, ‘#Barroz’ with the post, letting the first look poster speak for itself.

In the poster shared by Mohanlal, he can be seen decked up in the attire of an old warrior who also seems to hold an important spot in the royal hierarchy. He is seen dressed in a rugged ash-coloured suit which comes with a dark blue shrug. He is also seen holding a sword in one hand while the other hand is holding up his headgear. A young girl can also be spotted on the other side of the poster, dressed in a stunning red royal gown. She has a bright smile across her face and looks like the princess of the royal kingdom.

The title of the film has been written in gold, while a keyring has been used to form the letter ‘O’ in Barroz. The tagline of the film also suggests that the film will have a lot to do with a treasure hunt, set in the ancient period. The poster of Barroz also specifies that the film will be directed by Antony Perumbavoor, who is a close companion of actor-director Mohanlal. Have a look at the poster of Barroz here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of the poster while expressing their excitement over the project. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Exciting poster! A theatre is always lonely without your films. Waiting...and yes will grab the large popcorn bucket, hehe — Hari (@Harry_Dxb) March 24, 2021

All the best lalettan ðŸ˜ðŸ’ª pic.twitter.com/bd5SIFWAHn — Thararajav Mohanlal Fans Club (@ThararajavMFC) March 24, 2021

