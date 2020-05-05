Basil George, 'Poovalliyum Kunjadum' Actor Dies In A Car Accident At The Age Of 30

Young Malayalam actor Basil George passed away on May 3, 2020. He died in a road accident at Mekkadambu in Ernakulam district, that happened on Sunday Night. He was 30-years-old and made his debut in Malayalam cinema in 2019 with Poovalliyum Kunjadum.

Also Read | When Rishi Kapoor Expressed His Only Wish For Son Ranbir Kapoor Before He Died

Basil George passes away

According to reports, three people were killed and among them was Basil. Five other people were also severely injured. The accident happened at 9 pm on Sunday when a car rammed into a building at Valakom area under Muvattupuzha police station limit. The people in the car were heading from Kolechery to Muvattupuzha. The driver lost control and hit the electric post.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Manager On Abdullah Khan's Death: 'He Died Of Heart Failure, Not COVID-19'

The car crashed into a shop and a nearby building where workers reside. The car got completely damaged. Local residents and firefighters took the injured to Medical College Hospital in Kolenchery, where they were admitted. With Basil George, two others lost their lives who were travelling with him. Nidhin, 35, and Ashwin Joy 29 passed away even before they could be admitted in the hospital. The injured are in the hospital and an FIR is lodged into the incident.

Also Read | Ashutosh Gowariker Recalls The Time When Irrfan Khan Acting Prowess Caught His Attention

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor Had THIS To Say After Irrfan Khan Improvised A Scene While Shooting For D-Day

Basil George’s Poovalliyum Kunjadum was released on August 30, 2019. The movie was a romantic drama film directed by Faook Ahamadall. It also stars Aarya Manikanda, Shammi Thilakan and Neena Kurup in pivotal roles with Bijukttan, Kottayam Naseer, Sivaji Guruvayoor, Kottayam Pradeep and others. Basil is the son of Mekkadambu native George and Siju.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.