'Beast' Box Office Collection, Day 6: Vijay's Film Drops Drastically; Some Shows Cancelled

A film reaching the Rs 100-crore mark is considered an achievement in the film industry, but only one Bollywood film has managed to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Kashmir Files. However, multiple films from the South industries entered the club, starting from Valimai, Bheemla Nayak, RRR, and now KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast.

The latest entrants to the club, however, have witnessed contrasting journeys at the ticket windows. While KGF: Chapter 2 grossed over Rs 500 crore, Beast has been struggling after taking a good opening in its initial few days. This was evident with the Vijay-starrer falling drastically on its first weekday.

Beast box office collections, day 6

Beast, as per a report on Sacnilk, was expected to earn around Rs 3 crore in India across all languages on Monday, as per the early estimates.

The film has been on the decline, after taking a close to Rs 50 crore opening on Wednesday. It earned less than half of the day 1 collection, with Rs 21 crore on day 2, and the drop was even more prominent with Rs 15.6 crore on day 3, and in the Rs 13 crore range each on day 4 and day 5. However, it has not just dropped to a single-digit figure, but fallen by a big margin on Monday to collect just Rs 3 crore. The total collections thus stand at Rs 115.30 crore in India.

The response to the film was not up to the mark, and that resulted in many of its shows being cancelled, as per South industries' tracker Manobala Vijayabalan.

Monday report



Multiple theatres are reporting show cancellations for #Beast due to ultra low/no crowd turn out from Morning.



On the other hand, #KGFChapter2 is being reported with SPLENDID crowd & sold out shows even on a big screen from Morning. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

He even claimed that another South release RRR was doing better than Beast, despite the former being in its fourth week now, in all areas except Tamil Nadu.

Beast global collections

The film had an impressive first two days at the global box office, earning close to Rs 100 crore at the global box office. However, it then witnessed a drop, to earn around Rs 40 crore in the next three days. As a result, the five-day global collection was Rs 137.34 crore.

#Beast



First 2 days April 13 - 14 =₹ 96.85 cr [$ 12.6 M]

Next 3 days April 15 - 17 =₹ 40.49 cr [$ 5.3 M]



Total 5 days [April 13 - 17] WW opening weekend = ₹ 137.34 cr [$17.9 M]. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

The movie would cross the Rs 140 crore at the box office after day 6, and would hope to touch the Rs 150 crore soon.