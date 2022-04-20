'Beast' Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay Film Completes 1 Week; Here Are Its Earnings

Beast took one of the best openings in Kollywood of all time upon its release last week. The Tamil film has been termed as a success after it entered the Rs 100-crore club. However, the film has dropped significantly and been on the decline since then.

The film has completed a week at the box office, and its total collections stand at around Rs 118 crore.

Beast box office collections, day 7/week 1

Beast fell significantly from Rs 13 crore on Sunday, to record just Rs 3.6 crore on its first Monday. On its first Tuesday, it fell further to collect just Rs 2.60 crore, as per a report on Sacnilk.

The break-up of the total collections of Rs 118.50 crore in India was Rs 108.30 crore for the Tamil version, Rs 8.87 crore for the Telugu version, Rs 1.28 crore for the Hindi version and Rs 5 lakh for the Kannada version, the report added.

As far as the total collections across the world are concerned, the film was still to hit the Rs 150-crore mark. It could have added to the six-day figure, Rs 140.97 crore, as per a report by South industries' tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, and could stand at around Rs 145 crore.

#Beast WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹140 cr mark successfully.



Day 1 - ₹ 72.67 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 24.18 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 18.54 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 12.75 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 9.20 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 3.63 cr

Total - ₹ 140.97 cr #Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 19, 2022

Beast falls short iof other South films RRR, KGF: Chapter 2

Though the overall collections of Beast have been termed good, its grand opening would have left a lot to be desired regarding its lifetime run. The collections of Beast also come at the a time when other films down South, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR have done massive business. The former has already crossed the Rs 600 crore, despite releasing a day after Beast, while the latter went on to enter the Rs 1000-crore club globally.

Both the films earned a significant portion of their overall tally from the Hindi version, Rs 238 crore and over Rs 250 crore respectively, and another release last year, Pushpa: The Rise had also entered the Rs 100-crore club. However, Beast has not even managed Rs 2 crore from the Hindi version.

Vijay would hope for improvement in this regard for 'Thalapathy 66', his 66th film,where he was working alongside Rashmika Mandanna.