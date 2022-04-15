'Beast' Box Office Collections, Day 2: Vijay-starrer Faces Tough Competition From 'KGF 2'

Fan favourite actors Thalapthy Vijay and Pooja Bhatt's most awaited action thriller Beast hit the theatres on April 13, 2022. Vijay's fans celebrated his return to the big screens after his 2021 film Master with an open heart. Theatres were flooded on the opening day of the film and became the 5th biggest opener in the Tamil film industry. However, the second day came as a huge downfall for the movie as it faced tough competition from Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Beast enjoyed a massive opening at the box office with a total of Rs 26.40 crores. The film became the second-highest grosser for Thalapathy Vijay. But, the film is seeing a drastic downfall at the box office due to the KGF: Chapter 2 wave. As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film's collection went down by almost 50% in Tamil Nadu and 80% outside the state. This is due to the poor occupant of theatres by the film and increasing screens of Prashanth Neel's KGF2.

Beast Day 2 Box Office Collections

As per Manobala Vijayabalan, Beast minted Rs 26.40 crores on its opening day. After facing the free fall at the ticket windows, the film collected a total of Rs 10.15 crores on its second day. So far, the movie has collected a total of Rs 36. 55 crores at the box office. The graph is expected to further go down due to a drastic decrease in show counts.

#Beast TN Box Office



PLUMMETS on the second day itself.



Day 1 - ₹ 26.40 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 10.15 cr

Total - ₹ 36.55 cr



Show counts continue to DECREASE drastically.#Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 15, 2022

At the USA box office, Beast minted a total of $ 71K on its second day. The film has so far collected a total of $ 869K at the box office. At the Telangana box office, Beast's Day 2 collection was even lesser than RRR's Day 21 collection.

#Beast USA Box Office



FREE FALL



Premiere - $ 654K

Day 1 - $ 144K

Day 2 - $ 71K

Total - $ 869K



[Reported Locs] — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 15, 2022

More about Beast

Beast stars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film's plot revolves around Vijay's Veera Raghavan, a former RAW agent, and his efforts to fight against the terrorists attacking a mall and taking visitors as hostages. Nelson Dilipkumar has helmed and written the film, while Kalanithi Maran has bankrolled it under the banner Sun Pictures.

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures