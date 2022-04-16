'Beast' Box Office Collections, Day 3: Vijay-starrer Witnesses Drop, But Nears Milestone

The reactions to Vijay-starrer Beast might have been mixed, but the movie has been doing well at the box office. The action film has now completed three days at the ticket windows.

The film has dropped since the opening day, but was still putting decent numbers. As a result, the movie was inching closer to the Rs 100-crore club.

Beast Day 3 Box Office

Beast, as per a report on Sacnilk, earned Rs 16.91 crore at the Indian box office on Friday. The collections break-up was Rs 15.79 crore for the Tamil version, Rs 94 lakh for the Telugu version, and Rs 18 lakh for the Hindi version.

The film has significantly dropped from the close to Rs 50 crore, (49.30 crore), opening day collections on Wednesday. The film dropped by close to 60 per cent to around Rs 21 crore collections on day 2. With the Friday collections, the movie's total stands at around Rs 87 crore.

Despite the day-by-day decrease in the collections, the film was expected to hit the Rs 100-crore club by Saturday. The movie was expected to cross the Rs 115 crore, and pull it to touch the Rs 120-125 crore mark by the end of the weekend.

As far as the collections in Tamil Nadu were concerned, there was a steep fall, as per a report by South entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan. He stated that it fell from the day 1 figure of Rs 26.40 crore to Rs 10.15 crore on day 2, and Rs 7.21 crore on Friday.

#Beast TN Box Office



Each passing day graph falls STEEPLY.



Day 1 - ₹ 26.40 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 10.15 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 7.21 cr

Total - ₹ 43.76 cr#Vijay — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 16, 2022

He also wrote that recent Kannada action film KGF: Chapter 2 was doing better than Beast in the state.

Beast entertains audiences, but sparks controversy

Though there have been mixed reviews for the film, a section has been enjoying the movie to the fully. This was evident with audiences coming up to the screens during the shows and dancing during the screening of the song Arabic Kuthu, also starring lead actress Pooja Hegde.

The film also landed in a controversy with Tamil Nadu Member of Legislative assembly MH Jawahirullah seeking a ban on the film in the state, alleging that the film demeaned the Muslim community.