'Beast' Box Office Collections, Day 4: Vijay-starrer Earns More Than Rs 150 Cr Worldwide

Despite receiving mixed responses from the audience, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast has been performing decently at the box office window. The highly anticipated action-thriller hit the theatres on April 13, 2022. The actor's fans beamed with joy after seeing the return of Vijay on the big screens.

On the opening day of the film, theatres were all occupied as it emerged as the 5th biggest opener in the Tamil film industry. But the film suffered a huge downfall post the release of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. It received a tough fight from KGF 2 plus its negative word of mouth has failed to attract the masses to the theatres. The graph is expected to go down further due to a drastic decrease in show counts. Despite the day-by-day decrease in the collections, the film created a new benchmark.

Beast Box Office Collection Day 4

As per the reports of Sacnilk, the early estimates suggest that Beast earned Rs 14.00 Cr India net on its fourth day for all languages. Beast had an overall 54.38% Tamil Occupancy, 19.22% Hindi Occupancy, and 19.38% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday, April 16, 2022. As per Indian Box Office, the film emerged as Thalapathy Vijay's 6th movie to cross Rs 150 crores worldwide.

Here, take a look-

#Beast is #ThalapathyVijay 6th movie to cross 150 cr worldwide gross. Movie crosses the mark in just 3 days. — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) April 16, 2022

More about Beast

Beast stars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. It enjoyed a massive opening at the box office with a total of Rs 26.40 crores on day 1. The film became the second-highest grosser for Thalapathy Vijay. The film's plot revolves around Vijay's Veera Raghavan, a former RAW agent, and his efforts to fight against the terrorists attacking a mall and taking visitors as hostages. Nelson Dilipkumar has helmed and written the film, while Kalanithi Maran has bankrolled it under the banner Sun Pictures.

Image: Instagram/@sunpictures