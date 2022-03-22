'Beast': CBFC Website Crashes After Heavy Load From Thalapathy Vijay Fans; See Reactions

Ever since the makers have released the release date of Thalapathy Vijay's next Beast, fans could not curtail their excitement. Surprisingly, the film got clearance from the CBFC board and a user shared the screenshot of the same. The CBFC board has cleared the film with a U/A certificate.

As soon as the news floored social media platforms, Vijay fans went crazy and visited the CBFC site. The load was so high that the CBFC site crashed down and was restored after some time. Soon after this, the news became a subject to memes and posts by several fan pages who commented upon the mass popularity of the film.

Beast is slated to hit the screens on April 13 and is set to lock horns with South star Yash's much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. The description of Beast hints that the movie has some high-voltage action sequences for the audience. Beast is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and has music by Anirudh Ravinchander.

The fans who were thrilled about the film being passed away by the board, stormed their website to check the details which in return led to the website crashing down. Netizens were quick to observe the same and shared their takes on the same. One of the users wrote, " CBFC site crashing for the first time ever. Never before expectations are there for #Beast release date." Another user wrote, " CBFC site Is Crashed, Thalapathy @Actorvijay 's are Really in #Beast." A third user shared a picture of the actor while standing against a house engulfed in fire. "Thalapathins on CBFC site," he wrote alongside the picture. Another fan of the film commented on the same and wrote, " Beast...CBFC Site Crashed."

CBFC site crashing for the first time ever. Never before expectations are there for #Beast release date.



Nee ipdiye thoongitte irra @sunpictures

CBFC site Is Crashed , Thalapathy @Actorvijay 's are Really in #Beast uhh Modeuh 🔥

Thalapathins on CBFC site :



Meanwhile, the upcoming film has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is special to the leading duo as it will be Pooja Hegde's first in the last nine years and will also mark Vijay's 65th film of his career. The film has been bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

