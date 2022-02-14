'Beast': Check Thalapathy Vijay-starrer First Song 'Arabic Kuthu' Release Date & Time Here

Thalapathy Vijay fans are currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Beast, and the makers of the film will soon treat fans to the first song from the movie. The song is titled Arabic Kuthu and will release on February 14, Valentine's Day at 6 PM. The makers had earlier released the teaser of the song, which had fans excited about its release.

Beast first song Arabic Kuthu out at 6 PM

Sun Pictures released the promo of the song a few days ago, which included clips of the makers of the film having a discussion about Arabic Kuthu and its conception. It also gave fans a glimpse of the melody, and what they could expect when the song releases on February 14 at 6 PM. The makers of the film have been sharing several posters of the upcoming song as they gear up fans for its upcoming release.

The upcoming film will star Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles and will also see Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Bjorn Surrao and many more in pivotal roles. Interestingly this film will mark the 65th film of Vijay's career as an actor and fans can't wait to see him on the big screen.