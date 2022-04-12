'Beast': Company Announces Holiday For Employees To Watch Vijay-starrer On April 13

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Beast, which is set to hit the big screens on April 13, 2022. Fans are extremely excited about the upcoming release and a few organizations have decided to give their employees the day off on the day of release to watch the movie. The film has been helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will also see Pooja Hegde take on a lead role alongside Vijay.

Employees given the day off to watch Beast

A letter from an organization announcing the day off on April 13 for all employees to watch the upcoming film has been going viral on social media. The letter mentioned that this step was taken to avoid 'piled up leave requests' at HR. One of the companies also mentioned they would be providing employees with a free ticket to watch the film. The letter that surfaced online read -

"On an account of the release of THALAPATHY VIJAY, movie " BEAST". We have decided to declare a holiday on the 13th of April 2022 in efforts to avoid piled up leave requests to the HR department. We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets to KnitBrain International employees."

Beast release date

The upcoming action flick is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 13 and fans are eager to watch Vijay and Pooja Hegde take on roles opposite each other. The Tamil film will see Vijay step into the shoes of an officer, who happens to be at a mall when it is hijacked by goons. He takes matters into his own hands and aims to ensure the safety of civilians whose lives are in danger. The Beast trailer gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the film and saw Vijay perform some high voltage stunts. Apart from the trailer, it was also the hit songs from the film that have made fans so eager to watch it on the big screen. Songs including Beast Mode, Jolly O Gymkhana and Arabic Kuthu rose to fame as soon as they were released and enthralled the audience.

Watch the Beast trailer here

Image: Twitter@sunpictures