'Beast': Excited Vijay Fans Kickstart Celebrations Hours Prior To Premiere; Watch

Fan-favourite actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Beast, which will hit the big screens on April 13, 2022. Fans are extremely excited about the film and can't wait to see their favourite actors take on powerful roles in the film. Several images of fans waiting outside cinema halls with lights and music in anticipation for the film to premiere have now surfaced online ahead of the grand release.
Several netizens took to social media to share glimpses of how fans across the country were celebrating prior to the release of the Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer. Fans were seen waving the flashlights of their phones in the air as they cheered and waited in anticipation for the theatrical premiere of Beast. They gathered in an area surrounded by pictures and cutouts of Thalapathy Vijay and their excitement knew no bounds. Fans were also seen grooving to popular songs from Vijay films and turning cinema halls into dance floors.
#Beast Celebration Begins with blast already 🔥🔥🔥 @AlankarCinemas#BeastModeON @actorvijay— Thalapathy Rasigan (@fan_of_vj) April 12, 2022
Beast celebration Started...💥😎 #Alankarcinemas #Beast #BeastFromTomorrow #VeeraRaghavan @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/vwFLcF6ZRA— Karthick Vijay (@Karthic73115714) April 12, 2022
#Beast celebrations started in thrisure ragam theatre 🔥💥#BeastKerala #BeastMovie #BeastModeON pic.twitter.com/J1bTumoODA— Hisham Beast 😎 (@Hisham_701) April 12, 2022
BEAST DJ MUSIC— Ji Sh Nu Chandran (@Thalapathyvfcj) April 12, 2022
RAGAM THEATRE FULL ON FULL POWER 💥💪🥳🔥 WAITING... 4 AM ⌚FDFS#BeastFDFS #BeastModeON #Beast pic.twitter.com/DEJ1XQWX6l
Beast is scheduled to release on April 13, 2022, and several fans have already gathered at cinema halls across the country hours before the film premieres on the big screen. The film will see Vijay taking on the role of a military officer Veera Raghavan, who happens to be inside a mall when it is hijacked by terrorists. This is when Veera Raghavan decides to take control of the situation and face the villains to protect the civilians gathered there. The trailer also gave fans a glimpse into some high voltage action sequences they can brace themselves for ahead of the release.
Apart from the trailer of the film, the songs released by the makers also gave fans a glimpse into what they can anticipate on the big screen. The foot-tapping numbers rose to fame as soon as they were released and garnered massive viewership online. The songs included Beast Mode, which is the most recently released track, Jolly O Gymkhana and Arabic Kuthu.
