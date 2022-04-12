'Beast': Excited Vijay Fans Kickstart Celebrations Hours Prior To Premiere; Watch

Fan-favourite actors Vijay and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Beast, which will hit the big screens on April 13, 2022. Fans are extremely excited about the film and can't wait to see their favourite actors take on powerful roles in the film. Several images of fans waiting outside cinema halls with lights and music in anticipation for the film to premiere have now surfaced online ahead of the grand release.

Fans gear up for Beast release

Several netizens took to social media to share glimpses of how fans across the country were celebrating prior to the release of the Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer. Fans were seen waving the flashlights of their phones in the air as they cheered and waited in anticipation for the theatrical premiere of Beast. They gathered in an area surrounded by pictures and cutouts of Thalapathy Vijay and their excitement knew no bounds. Fans were also seen grooving to popular songs from Vijay films and turning cinema halls into dance floors.

Have a look at the videos of fans celebrating ahead of Beast release here

BEAST DJ MUSIC

RAGAM THEATRE FULL ON FULL POWER 💥💪🥳🔥 WAITING... 4 AM ⌚FDFS#BeastFDFS #BeastModeON #Beast pic.twitter.com/DEJ1XQWX6l — Ji Sh Nu Chandran (@Thalapathyvfcj) April 12, 2022

Beast release date

Beast is scheduled to release on April 13, 2022, and several fans have already gathered at cinema halls across the country hours before the film premieres on the big screen. The film will see Vijay taking on the role of a military officer Veera Raghavan, who happens to be inside a mall when it is hijacked by terrorists. This is when Veera Raghavan decides to take control of the situation and face the villains to protect the civilians gathered there. The trailer also gave fans a glimpse into some high voltage action sequences they can brace themselves for ahead of the release.

Watch the Beast trailer here

Apart from the trailer of the film, the songs released by the makers also gave fans a glimpse into what they can anticipate on the big screen. The foot-tapping numbers rose to fame as soon as they were released and garnered massive viewership online. The songs included Beast Mode, which is the most recently released track, Jolly O Gymkhana and Arabic Kuthu.

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures, @fan_of_vj