'Beast' OTT Release Date: Vijay Starrer Action Drama To Be Out On Netflix On This Date

Thalapathy Vijay's latest action drama Beast which met with mixed reviews during its theatrical run is now all set to release on the streaming outlet, Netflix. The film starring actor Pooja Hegde in the lead alongside Vijay did a decent business at the ticket windows. Now, Netflix India announced that the film is slated to stream on the OTT platform from May 11.

Vijay’s Beast was lapped up by his audience but failed to garner praise from the critics as the film opened to mixed reviews. Beast's collections faced stiff competition post the pandemic as there were certain releases like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, RRR, Bheemla Nayak, and Valimai in South cinema that garnered humongous love from the people.

Vijay starrer Beast to release on Netflix on this date

The film helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar was touted to be Vijay's biggest release and also his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The film was released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film, which managed to mint Rs 200 crore within six days of its release, was released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It marked Vijay’s biggest release. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also marked Pooja Hegde's return to Tamil cinema after Mugamoodi. Now, Vijay fans have a reason to rejoice as the film is all set to premiere on the OTT platform, where the frenzied fans can watch the star back in action after a long time.

Netflix announced the exciting news on Instagram and wrote, " MAY YOUR DAY GET MEANER LEANER STRONGER. Because Beast is coming to Netflix on 11th May in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi...#BeastOnNetflix."

The Vijay starrer earned a whopping sum of ₹ 143.72 cr in its first week in theatres. In its second week on the big screen, the film that failed to bring the footfall of the moviegoers had managed to do rake in a total of Rs 151.84 cr.

IMAGE: Twitter/SunPictures/Unsplash