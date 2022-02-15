'Beast': Pooja Hegde Takes On 'Arabic Kuthu' Challenge On Maldives Vacation; Watch

Pooja Hegde is currently gearing up for her role in the upcoming film Beast, in which she will share the screen with veteran actor Thalapathy Vijay. The makers of Beast surprised fans on Monday as they released the song Arabic Kuthu from the film. The music video of the song saw the leading duo set the dance floor on fire. Meanwhile, setting new trends, Hegde took on the Arabic Kuthu challenge on her recent vacation to the Maldives.

Pooja Hegde takes on Arabic Kuthu challenge in the Maldives

The Most Eligible Bachelor actor donned a blue and white matching set, which she wore with a white crop top and stunned her fans with her look. The makers of the film shared a clip of the star grooving to Arabic Kuthu and performing its hook step. She appeared to be on a boat as she danced with the pristine blue sea in the background. Sharing the clip herself on her social media account to urge her fans and followers to hop onto the trend and emphasise it could be done from anywhere. She wrote, "As you can see.. you can literally do this step ANYWHERE 😂 Do the #HalamithiHabibo with me, let’s see your videos 🤍"

The music video of Arabic Kuthu was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day and saw Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay steal the show. They matched the steps of the chorus of the number and took the music video of the next level with their dazzling and glamourous outfits. The upcoming movie will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will be Pooja Hegde's first Tamil film after nine years. The film will also hold special importance to Vijay as it will mark the 65th film in his acting career. The film is set to hit the big screens in April 2022 and fans are excited about seeing the much-loved actors share the screen.

Hegde recently completed filming for the movie and mentioned it was an 'absolute pleasure' to be on set with the team. She assured fans that the film would be an entertaining watch as she announced that she wrapped up its shoot. She said, "It's been great working for Beast and an absolute pleasure to be on the set. We have laughed so much making the film and I hope you laugh as well. It's going to be a typical Nelson-style and Vijay Sir-style entertainer. It's been great to be on the set because everyone was just lively. It was like a vacation while shooting for the film. Sadly, today's my last day for Beast. It's a shoot wrap for my portion. So, see you in the theatres."

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures