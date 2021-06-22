'Beast' Poster Out: On Vijay's Birthday, Makers Give Fans Another Peek Into The Film

Beast is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. The first look of the film was recently released, creating a lot of hype among fans for the upcoming project and they have been waiting ever since to get another glimpse of the film. Taking cognisance of this excitement, the makers of this film have shared the second poster of this film on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday. Here is a glimpse of the poster, along with other interesting details about this venture.

Makers release second Beast poster on Vijay’s birthday

It has been a known practice among filmmakers of the south to release their film’s posters and trailers on the occasion of birthdays of their lead stars. The showrunners of Beast have similarly used Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, which falls on June 22, to share another poster of the film. The poster gives another peek into the bold ‘avatar’ that the actor will be seen playing on screen. Vijay is shown clocking his gun while sporting a pair of shades. Below the credits, the makers have also acknowledged the occasion by writing, “Happy Birthday Thalapthy”.

While a decent insight into the film has been given, the cast and crew of Beast have made sure to keep the plot details behind the curtain. An introduction to the lead and supporting characters is yet to be given as well. Sun Pictures had announced a few months back that the project will star Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Vijay. This will be her first Tamil movie after nearly a decade. She had previously starred in the Tamil venture Mugamoodi, which had released back in 2012.

Nelson Dilipkumar, who is the director of this film, has also shared another Beast poster that shows Vijay holding a shotgun. The filmmaker wrote in his caption, “Happy to unveil the first look of this special film with my favourite and sweetest #thalapathy #vijay sir”. Now that a strong hype has been built around the film, the first teaser of this film is expected to arrive in the near future.

IMAGE: ANI

