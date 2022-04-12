'Beast': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Budget, Shoot Location, Online Ticket Booking & More

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Beast. The power-packed trailer of the film along with its songs including the Arabic Kuthu or Halamithi Habibo has garnered heaps of love from the audience and also fueled fans' excitement levels.

With just a day left for the release of the highly anticipated film, here we bring you details about the release date, time, cast, trailer, budget and much more about the Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast.

Beast release date

The forthcoming film will hit the big screens on April 13, 2022. Moreover, according to various media reports, Beast will be released on Amazon Prime a month after its theatrical run. From action to comedy, the film is touted to capture all the elements required to make it a blockbuster.

Beast cast

The superstar's fans are eagerly waiting to see him in Beast. Along with Pooja Hegde and Vijay Thalapathy, the film also stars Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko and others taking on pivotal roles.

Beast trailer

The makers of the film released the trailer on April 2. It has crossed over 45 million views in just a few days. The trailer saw Vijay take on the powerful role of what appeared to be an officer who aims to save a group of innocent people held hostage in a mall.

Here take a look at the trailer-

Beast shoot location

The shooting of Beast commenced in April and is done in parts of Georgia. Other shooting locations include places in Chennai, Delhi and other cities.

Beast budget

As per various media reports, it is one of the high-budget south Indian action films, with a budget of 150 crores.

Beast online ticket booking

The film has garnered major hype as fans rush to the ticket windows to pre-book the tickets. Moreover, the tickets are available on BookMyShow and Paytm.

Image: Twitter@sunpictures