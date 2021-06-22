'Beast' Team Shares Unseen Photoshoot Pic Of Thalapathy Vijay On His Birthday

Actor Thalapathy Vijay has been creating a lot of buzz after the poster of his upcoming Tamil film, Beast, was released. Now, on Thalapathy Vijay’s 47th birthday, the Twitter handle of his upcoming film shared an unseen picture of the actor from one of the movie's photoshoots.

Beast new poster unveiled on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday

For Vijay’s 47th birthday, the Beast film makers released a picture of the Master actor on Twitter. This picture is from his photoshoot for the second Beast poster, which he later posted on his social media. Here is the tweet with the picture from Thalapathy Vijay’s photoshoot:

Here is the second Beast poster that Vijay posted on his social media. This poster contains the image from his photoshoot, which was posted by the Beast Twitter handle. Take a look:

After Thalapathy Vijay posted the picture, his fans and followers flooded the responses with their birthday wishes for him, while also complimenting his look in the Beast poster. Take a look at some of the responses:

Beast cast and other details

The film Beast, which was previously going to be titled Thalapathy 65, stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role with Pooja Hegde. It also stars Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, and Aparna Das in prominent roles. The film is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date of the film has not yet been announced.

Vijay’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay recently starred in the action thriller film Master opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Also starring Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Master premiered in January 2021. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. The film received a lot of cheer and love from the audience, especially from fans of the leading actors.

Before Master, Vijay had starred in the 2019 film Bigil, along with Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Vivek, Yogi Babu, and Kathir. Written and directed by Atlee, the film had received mostly positive reviews from the audience.

Image: Thalapathy Vijay's Twitter

