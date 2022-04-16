'Beast': TN MLA Urges Ban On Vijay-starrer In State, Says Film Demeans Muslim Community

South star Vijay’s latest release Beast which is managing to receive mixed reviews from the moviegoers, has problems mounted over it. The film which was banned in Kuwait ahead of its release seems to receive similar narratives from Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the film has landed into trouble after MMK President M.H. Jawahirullah has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to ban the movie.

The film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar enjoyed a massive opening at the box office with a total of Rs 26.40 crores. The film became the second-highest grosser for Thalapathy Vijay. The film's plot revolves around Vijay's Veera Raghavan, a former RAW agent, and his efforts to fight against terrorists attacking a mall and taking visitors as hostages.

The storyline seems to have not gone down well with MMK leader as he cited that the latest release demeans the Muslim community as a whole. According to reports, the MLA has written to CM while asking him to impose a ban on the film.

Jawahirullah cited the ban on the movie in Kuwait and Qatar and said that the Muslim community braving the natural calamity and the Covid-19 pandemic had rendered service to the community, but the latest release demeans them and has the possibility of creating a law and order situation in the state.

According to various media reports, Jawahirullah claimed that there are similar films like Viswaroopam and Thupakki in the past that had undignified the Muslim community. He even reportedly said that after these films, Beast has given life to such a movie genre.

The latest release is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, part of Sun TV Group. Earlier, the Ministry of Information in Kuwait had banned the film citing scenes depicting terrorists hijacking a mall in Chennai with the protagonist fighting them.

Meanwhile, the Vijay-starrer received a grand opening at the box office as its gross earning in Tamil Nadu on its first day on the big screen was ₹26.40 cr, according to industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan. The film became the fifth-biggest opening the state had seen and the actor and team were hailed for their work. The film is also being praised by fans and critics for its story and the selection of actors.

