'Beast': Vijay Showcases Powerful Avatar In New Single 'Beast Mode'; Watch

Vijay and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited action film Beast, which is slated to get its theatrical release on April 13, 2022. Prior to the film's release, the makers shared the third single from the film titled Beast Mode and surprised both the actor's fandom. The forthcoming film has been making waves with its trailer and its previously released tracks including Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana.

Beast third single released

The makers of the upcoming action film took to social media and shared an all-new track Beast Mode. The foot-tapping track included some intense background scores and visuals featuring Vijay. The actor was seen performing high-voltage stunts and action sequences, which piqued fans' interest in the upcoming flick.

Watch Beast Mode here

Beast songs

The popular Beasy songs have created a buzz amongst fans, who fell in love with Jolly O Gymkhana, which was the second single of the film. The beats of the song took inspiration from Goa Trance music and featured Vijay and Pooja Hegde grooving to its beats. The track was also a special one as it saw Vijay crooning it.

Arabic Kuthu was the first single of Beast to release online and it took the internet by storm. The song began to trend online and several popular actors including Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media to groove to its beats. The music video saw the leading duo perform some intricate steps in glamourous attire.

Beast trailer

The recently released Beast trailer gave fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming flick. Vijay appeared to be taking on the role of a military officer, who happened to be at a mall that eventually gets hijacked. He is then seen taking on the villains to ensure the safety of civilians in the mall and assures people that they are in safe hands. Pooja Hegde also features in the trailer, however, not much is revealed about her character. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Vijay and Pooja Hegde in action on the big screen on April 13.

Watch the Beast trailer here

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures