'Beast': Vijay Starrer's Telugu, Overseas Rights Sold For A Whopping Amount; Check Details

After the makers had announced the release date of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, it created a buzz among the fans. By looking at the fan love and excitement of the people, it seems like the actor's film is set to break box office records. By looking at the actor's stardom, there is a huge demand for Beast's theatrical rights in India as well as overseas.

The film is slated to hit the screens on April 13, 2022, and will clash with none other than another highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2. The upcoming movie will mark Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film and will be Pooja's first Tamil film in nine years.

In what could be a surprise to the fans, the overseas rights of Beast were sold at a whopping price of Rs 32 crores, the biggest amount ever paid for a Vijay-starrer.

Thalapathy Vijay's Beast sold for whooping price domestically and internationally

Meanwhile, the Telugu theatrical rights of the film have been sold for Rs 11 crore. According to various media reports, the film has been shot on a large scale in picturesque locations of Chennai and Georgia. Going by the numbers, it seems like the upcoming film is surely going to be a blockbuster hit among the fans while minting great business.

On the other hand, the film is set to lock horns with South star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. The action film will be released in theatres on April 14. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Earlier, the makers of Beast fuelled the anticipation by unveiling two songs from the upcoming action-thriller. The second single, titled Jolly O Gymkhana, is penned by Ku Karthik, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and sung by Vijay himself. The song has been well received by the audience. Apart from clashing with KGF 2 at the box office, Beast will also clash with Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to release on April 14.

IMAGE: Twitter/ActorVijay