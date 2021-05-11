Beena Antony's Husband Manoj Gives Her Health Update In Emotional Video | Watch

Several members of the film fraternity have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the second wave that hit our country. Recently, prominent Malayalam actor Beena Antony also tested positive for COVID-19. Beena Antony's husband actor Manoj shared a heartbreaking video of how difficult a time it was for them when Beena's health had worsened.

Beena Antony's health update shared by her husband in an emotional video

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Beena tested positive for COVID-19 after one of the crewpeople on her sets contracted the virus. She had immediately isolated herself. When she got herself tested a few days later, her health began to deteriorate as her symptoms began to worsen. She has been admitted to a private hospital and is undergoing treatment.

In an emotional video shared by Beena Antony's husband actor Manoj, he said that she tested negative for the antigen test but her RTPCR came positive. Her treatment was started as soon as her test results arrived. It was also noticed that Beena had started developing pneumonia. Manoj said that he had not disclosed his to Beena nor their son.

He further said that he informed her when she had insisted on knowing. He also said that he lost hope when the doctors asked him to start looking for other hospitals that have 'better ICU facilities'. Towards, the end, Manoj revealed that Beena is doing better now and is on a road to recovery. Many of Beena's fans have wished her a speedy recovery by commenting on the video.

A look into Manoj Nair's Instagram

On the occasion of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary, Manoj Nair took to his Instagram to share a video compilation of pictures with his wife Beena. The video included several beautiful of the couple. In the caption of the post, Nair wrote that he thanked his parents for their blessings and also their fans for their support.

Beena Antony's movies

Some of the notable of Beena Antony's movie are Bandhukkal Sathrukkal, Vendor Daniel State Licency, Pathinonnil Vyazham and Karppooradeepam. She also has started in several hit Malayalam serials like Pranayam, Kasthooriman, and Ammakkili. She is currently on the serial Pookkalam Varavayi wherein she is playing the role of Kalyani Kutty.

Image- @artistebeena Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.