Before 'KGF Chapter 2' Release, Fans To See Yash In Another Telugu Film?

Actor Yash has got a pan India recognition post the release of blockbuster KGF, and now fans are awaiting the actor's comeback on the silver screen with KGF Chapter 2. However, this seems like a long due wait as theatres are yet to reopen in the country. There still is good news for the audiences while they await the actor's return before the rocking saga as a Telugu release from the star might be on the cards. The movie, however, is not an upcoming one, but Yash's 2012 hit.

The actor starred in the Kannada film, Lucky, which went on to be a hit at the box office. Now, if rumours are to be believed, the fans can see their beloved actor return with the movie dubbed in Telugu which is slated to release before KGF Chapter 2 hits the screens. Read on to know more.

Yash to mark a Telugu release before KGF Chapter 2?

In an effort to keep cinemas going before fresh new releases start arriving, makers have decided to entertain the audience with Yash's Telugu version of Lucky, followed by the release of his much-anticipated movies in the near future. Coming back to KGF Chapter 2 update, Ritesh Sidhwani, along with actor Farhan Akhtar will be distributing the Hindi version of the film. The duo has made it very clear that as soon as theatres start operating normally, they’ll announce the release date.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Ritesh spilled beans on their plans to release the much-anticipated movie, stating that the producer and director's decision has to be taken into consideration as well. He added that the makers have given clear instructions to wait for the theatres to open up. With the movie releasing pan-India, with special attention to the south side of the market, Ritesh said that he and Farhan are mainly distributing it in the Northern Side.

The movie, starring Yash, is produced by Vijay Kiragandur with Prashanth Neel onboard as the director. Fuelling the rumours of the movie's release, there are further claims that it will premiere on 20th December 2021, from what the makers have decided. Yash will face tough competition from Allu Arjun and his Pushpa. Pushpa is another pan India release arriving during Christmas.

More about KGF 2

K.G.F Chapter 2 is an upcoming Kannada-language period action film and comes as a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The movie, which is the most expensive Kannada film to date with a budget of ₹100 crores was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on 23 October 2020 but got postponed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

