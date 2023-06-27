Before Project K, Kamal Haasan Played The Antagonist In These 4 Films

Quick links:
Kamal Haasan's addition to the Project K cast was announced in a grand manner in a majestic teaser paying homage to the actor's illustrious career. As per reports, he will be the main anatagonist.
Kamal Haasan's first notable negative role came in 1978 psychological thriller, Sigappu Rojakkal in which he played a misogynistic killer - a dark role which won him applause.
More than an antagonist, Kamal Haasan was an anti-hero in 1996 release Indian. Haasan played a dual father-son role with the former being a freedom fighter out for blood against corruption.
2001 film Aalavandham also featured Haasan in a dual role of twin brothers, at odds. The good versus evil trope complimented by Haasan's performances catapulted the film to cult classic status.