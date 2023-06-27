Last Updated:

Before Project K, Kamal Haasan Played The Antagonist In These 4 Films

Kamal Haasan has been confirmed as part of Nag Aswhin's Project K and will reportedly be playing the antagonist - something he has done previously as well.

Aalokitaa Basu
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan's addition to the Project K cast was announced in a grand manner in a majestic teaser paying homage to the actor's illustrious career. As per reports, he will be the main anatagonist.

Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan's first notable negative role came in 1978 psychological thriller, Sigappu Rojakkal in which he played a misogynistic killer - a dark role which won him applause. 

Kamal Haasan
More than an antagonist, Kamal Haasan was an anti-hero in 1996 release Indian. Haasan played a dual father-son role with the former being a freedom fighter out for blood against corruption.

Kamal Haasan
2001 film Aalavandham also featured Haasan in a dual role of twin brothers, at odds. The good versus evil trope complimented by Haasan's performances catapulted the film to cult classic status. 

Kamal Haasan
Dasavathaaram  featured Kamal Haasan in 10 different roles. The character Flectcher, an ex-CIA agent, was a ruthless indiviual with no ethics. Haasan did justice to the part.

