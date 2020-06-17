Bejoy Nambiar Of 'Solo' Fame Reveals Five Movies That Had An Impact On Him

Bejoy Nambiar, who last helmed Flip, a four-episode anthology, in a recent media interview with an online portal, was asked to choose his top five movies. The Solo director, a little hesitant and confused, selected five films that had an impact on his life at different points of time. He added that he often revisits these movies to learn filmmaking.

Five films that impacted Bejoy Nambiar's life

Bejoy Nambiar started with listing a movie he recently watched- Thoovanathumbikal (1987). The Malayalam film, starring Mohanlal, Sumalata, and Parvathy, narrates the tale of a man in love with two women at the same time. Nambiar exclaimed it as one of his favourites for its performances and background score. Bejoy Nambiar further added that the Mohanlal starrer's climax still remains fresh in his mind.

Born in a South Indian family, Bejoy Nambiar's movie liking crosses over the language barrier. He likes classics like Iruvar, Sparsh, Katha, and Naseeb, and revealed that he watched them countless times. However, Iruvar, Katha, and Naseeb remain to be most-loved classics because of their technical aspects.

He added that he was fascinated by the sheer scale of Manmohan Desai's multi-starrer Naseeb. Meanwhile, he draws inspiration from Mani Ratnam's Iruvar about characters, story, and camera work, he said. Whereas, Sai Paranjpaye's Katha allures him to acting. He recalled an incident, when a social media user, asked him which movie would he want to be a part of, and without thinking twice he answered Katha. Lastly, he revealed that Jacques Audiard's The Beat That My Heart Skipped also has a special place in his heart because of its brilliant plot that revolves around a shady real estate guy.

Bejoy Nambiar's last feature film was Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo. The Bejoy Nambiar directorial also featured actors like Neha Sharma, Suhasini, Dhanshika, Sruthi Hariharan, and Arthi Venkatesh in pivotal roles. The film touted to be an anthology takes inspiration from different avatars of Lord Shiva. The movie released in 2017 received positive reviews from the critics, however, failed at the box office.

On the work front, Bejoy Nambiar is awaiting the release of his next directorial. The movie, titled Taish has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, and Zoa Morani in pivotal roles. The forthcoming movie is produced by Bejoy Nambiar and Nishant Pitti under their respective production houses. Taish is expected to hit the marquee soon.

