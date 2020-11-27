Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of 'Chatrapathi'

Superstar Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s hit Telegu film Chatrapathi is all set for a Hindi remake. Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake which will be directed by VV Vinayak and bankrolled by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. The makers are planning to shoot the film in early 2021.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information on Twitter and informed that Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, who penned the original, is currently working on the script of the Hindi remake. He had made some changes to the script to suit the sensibilities of the Hindi-speaking audience. An official announcement regarding the cast of the film will be made soon. The story of the Telegu film revolves around a young man who is in search of his family. The film is about how he rises beyond evil dictators who control his family and puts an end to all the evils. The film also featured Shriya Saran, Venu Madhav, Pradeep Rawat, and Bhanu Priya in important roles.

The movie originally starred Prabhas is a story of a young man Shivaji and his family. It received immense praise in Tollywood and turned out to be a super hit. Also, it may be noted thta it was VV Vinayak who had earlier launched Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in Tollywood with his debut film Alludu Seenu in 2014 and now the actor is alls set to make his Bollywood debut with the director again with the upcoming Hindi remake. The film also marks Bollywood's debut for the filmmaker VV Vinayak.

For the uninformed, VV Vinayak has worked on films like 'Khaidi No 150', which marked the re-entry of megastar Chiranjeevi. Many top directors like Rajamouli lauded VV Vinayak for his elevation of heroism in films. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas who is excited about the upcoming film and his debut, in a press statement, said, “This is a perfect project for my big debut in Bollywood. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with Dr. Gada and Pen Studios and to be reunited with my first ever director VV Vinayak sir. Although, taking on a role that Prabhas’ did is a huge responsibility, but I am glad I did, as it’s a perfect script.”

