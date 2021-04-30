Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas To Star In Telugu Remake Of Dhanush's Action Drama 'Karnan'

Emerging actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has carved his niche in the south-Indian film industry. The actor has garnered immense popularity because of his performances in films. Now, the Alludu Seenu actor is all set to star in the Telugu remake of Dhanush's Karnan.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to star in Dhanush's Karnan Telugu remake

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivasis extremely excited to be associated with Karnan's Telugu remake. He has watched the original film and extremely impressed with the script of the film and also with the way it was executed. The makers of the film are yet to announce the full cast of the film. More details about the project are awaited by the fans.

Dhanush's Karnan details

This 2021 action drama film received a theatrical release amid the pandemic earlier this year. The cast of the film includes Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. It was directed by Mari Selvaraj and its plot revolved around a man called Karnan who sets out to secure basic rights for the people of his village who have been oppressed for a long period of time.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' movies

The 28-year-old actor made his acting debut with the 2014 film Alludu Seenu. This action-comedy film starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South for his performance in the movie. He then went on to star in Speedunnodu, Saakshyam, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Sati. He has also lent his voice for the character of Tenali Ramakrishna in the animated film Dhira. He was last seen in the Telugu action comedy film Alludu Adhurs. It was a Santosh Srinivas directorial and the cast of the film included Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmanuel, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut. He is going to star in the Hindi remake of the popular film Chatrapati. The movie will be directed by VV Vinayak and produced under the Pen Studios banner. The shooting of the film has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image courtesy- @sreenivasbellamkonda Instagram