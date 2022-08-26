Bengali Actor Ananya Chatterjee Known For Her Role In 'Abahoman' Dies At 45

Bengali actor Ananya Chatterjee, who is known for her role in Parvarti Sangbad Poonada Dootara Saath, passed away at the age of 45. It is pertinent to note that the reason behind the actor's death is still unknown. Meanwhile, the entire film fraternity is grieving the loss of the talented actor.

Actor Joyjit Banerjee announced Chatterjee's death on her social media space. Taking to his Facebook handle, Joyjit dropped a picture of late actor Ananya Chatterjee as he mourned the loss.

More about Ananya Chatterjee

Ananya Chatterjee is an Indian actor who works in Bengali films. She received a National Award for her performance in the film Abahoman. She began her career as an actor in television. Three of the movies and TV shows she appeared in were directed by Anjan Dutt. Rituparno Ghosh's Abahoman, in which she played the married director's muse, won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She played the main character in the well-known Bengali television series Subarnolata, which aired on Zee Bangla.

Ananya had no professional acting training, but her work was recognised, and she quickly became a household name. She appeared in three telefilms with Anjan Dutt, John Johnny Janardan, Ek Din Darjeeling, and Amar Baba as directors. With the thriller Raat Barota Paanch by Sharan Dutta, she made her feature film debut (2005). Following her role in Mainak Bhaumik's comedy Aamra (2006), Agnidev Chatterjee's Probhu Nashto Hoye Jai (Lord, Let the Devil Steal My Soul), which had its world premiere at the 13th Kolkata Picture Festival, was her next significant film.

Image: Instagram/@ananya.chatterjee.13