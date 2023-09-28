Bengali Actor Jeet, Wife Mohna Madnani Announce Second Pregnancy - Congratulations Pour In

Bengali actor Jeet recently shared a happy announcement with his fans and followers. Sharing a string of pictures from wife Mohna Madnani's maternity shoot, the actor revealed that they are expecting their second child. Some of the maternity shoot pictures also featured their daughter Navanya Madnani.

3 things you need to know

Jeet married Mohna, a school teacher from Lucknow, on February 24, 2011.

The very next year, the couple was blessed with a daughter, Navanya, on December 12, 2012.

Jeet not just headlines films, but has an extensive track record as a producer - he is producing his next two films.

Jeet and Mohna Madnani announce their second pregnancy

Jeet took to his Instagram handle to share two joint posts with his wife Mohna - both being from the latter's maternity shoot. The pictures were a family affair with daughter Navanya featuring in most of them, though there were some snaps of Jeet and Mohna sharing a quiet moment. The caption to the first post read, "We are extremely happy to share this news with you all that we are expecting our next child soon. Keep us in your prayers. #NavanyaMadnani."

The second set of photos carried reflections on the difference between having one child as opposed to having children. The caption made a joke about having more than one child being a riot. The actor also expressed his gratitude towards all the congratulatory messages and love pouring in, from industry colleagues and his fans.

The caption read, "It’s said ‘When you have one child you become a Parent and when you have more than one you become a Referee’ looking forward to the more playful days ahead. #NavanyaMadnani P.S. couldn’t resist sharing this set of pics as well … May your Love keep pouring."

Mimi Chakraborty, Nushrat Jahan and others congratulate the pair

Jeet and Mohna's pregnancy announcement was soon flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section. Actress Nushrat Jahan extended her congratulations to the whole family, while Mimi Chakraborty left a line of hearts. Directror Raj Chakraborty, who himself is expecting his second child with wife Subhashree Ganguly, also extended his wishes among others.