Bengali Actor Madhabi Mukherjee Discharged From Hospital; Details Inside

Image: Facebook/@Madhabi Mukherjee
Veteran actor Madhabi Mukherjee was discharged from a private hospital in south Kolkata on Wednesday as her health condition improved.
Mukherjee, who has a history of persistent anaemia and high blood sugar levels, was admitted to the hospital on April 29 with weakness.
"She went home in reasonably good health and spirits with most of her health concerns addressed. During her stay, a gall stone was incidentally detected for which she requires to undergo a surgery," the Woodlands Hospital said in a statement.
Mukherjee, a National Award-winning actor, was known for her performances in Satyajit Ray's 'Charulata' and 'Ghare Baire', Mrinal Sen's 'Baishey Shraban', and Ritwik Ghatak's 'Subarnarekha'.
