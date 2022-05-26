Bengali Actor-model Bidisha De Majumder Found Dead At Apartment In Kolkata; Probe Underway

Bengali actor & model Bidisha De Majumder was found dead in her apartment at Dum Dum, Kolkata. According to ANI, the probe behind the death of the 21-year-old artiste is still underway. Bidisha was a popular model before she made her acting debut with a short film titled Bhaar- The Clown which was released in 2021.

According to various local media reports, the actor used to live in a rented flat in Kolkata for the last four months. Her body was recovered from her flat in the Nagerbazar area on 25th May evening. Reportedly, the Barrackpore Police entered her house by breaking the door and found her body hanging.

The local media reports also state that the youngster's body has been sent to RG Kar hospital for postmortem by the police and further information on the investigation is still awaited. Reportedly, the cops are also gathering information from her close friends and family members about the incident.

ANI on Twitter wrote, "Kolkata | Bengali actor & model Bidisha De Mazumdar was found dead at her apartment last night. Police investigation is underway."

Kolkata | Bengali actor & model Bidisha De Mazumdar was found dead at her apartment last night. Police investigation is underway.

The incident occured just days after a television actor died by suicide, police said on Thursday. According to PTI, the officer also shared that a suicide note was found near the body in which it was written that she was taking the extreme step due to a lack of career opportunities. The handwritting experts will further scrutinise the letter. The model hailed from Naihati in the northern suburbs of the city and was a popular face in bridal make-up photo shoots.



Soon after the news broke on the Internet, stars from the modeling fraternity expressed grief over the tragic incident. "Why did you do this? Only yesterday you changed your Facebook dp, cover pic and instagram dp. You had posted after the suicide of serial actress Pallabi Dey that one should not have taken such a hasty step. And now you yourself have done the same thing," model Santu Mondal posted on social media. Recently, popular TV soap actor Pallabi Dey was recently found hanging in his rented flat in Garfa area of South Kolkata. The post-mortem examination report confirmed death by hanging and police said prima facie it appeared to be a suicide case. Police had arrested her live-in partner in connection with the incident.

Though the reason behind her tragic death is still unknown and being investigated, a couple of days back, the model had shared a picture of her parents on Instagram and had emotionally captioned it as "Miss You."