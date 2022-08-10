Bengali Actor Saibal Bhattacharya Attempts Suicide, Immediately Rushed To Hospital

Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya who is known for his role in the popular Bengali drama Prothoma Kadambini, attempted suicide on Monday night at his Kolkata residence. According to ANI, as per police, the actor had injured himself in an inebriated condition. He was immediately rushed to the Chittranjan Hospital.

For the unknown, the actor’s tragic news of attempting to commit suicide comes months after Bengali actors Pallavi Dey and Bidisha De Majumdar, and model-actor Manjusha Niyogi allegedly died by suicide. According to various local media reports, Saibal was upset with his professional life as he was not getting work. He was suffering from depression and also struggled with substance abuse.

Reportedly, prior to attempting suicide, Saibal took to his Facebook page on Monday night and shared a video (which has been retrieved now) where he allegedly blamed his wife and in-laws for his condition. “I was forced to take it into my own hands. For this my wife, mother-in-law, and …” he had reportedly said in the video which was cut off before he could finish speaking. Apart from acting, Saibal would also write scripts and dialogues.

Saibal Bhattacharya has starred in several popular Bengali TV serials like Karikhela, Udan Tubri, Prathma Kadambini, and Mithai. He is a well-known face on the small screen. Saibal Bhattacharya has long worked as an actor in the regional television industry, but lately, he was struggling to find work in the cinema.



The news comes after popular television actor Pallabi Dey was also found hanging inside her rented apartment in the Garfa area followed by another model. The model’s mother claimed that the deceased, identified as Manjusha Neogi, was suffering from acute depression after the death of her friend and colleague in the industry, Bidisha De Majumder, two days before. De Majumder, a popular face in bridal make-up photo shoots, was also found hanging inside her rented apartment in the Dumdum area.

