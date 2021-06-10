Bengali Director Buddhadeb Dasgupta Passes Away At 77 Due To Age-related Complications

National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passed away in Kolkata of age-related complications. The 77-year-old filmmaker was suffering from kidney disease and undergoing regular dialysis. According to various media reports, he died in his sleep at 8 am in morning. Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty was one of the first ones to condole the death of the veteran director. Raj took to Twitter and write, "Recipient of numerous National and International honours, legendary filmmaker and renowned poet, #BuddhadebDasgupta has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family and friends (sic)."

Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away

The director was a prominent name both in the world of filmmaking and literature. Some of his famous films include Bagh Bahadur, Tahader Katha, Charachar, and Uttara. Five of his films have bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Even as a director, he bagged two National Film Awards for his films Uttara and Swapner Din.

Apart from being a great filmmaker, Dasgupta was a noted poet as well. He was known for some of his iconic pieces like Govir Araley, Coffin Kimba Suitcase, Sreshtha Kabita, and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita. Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s last film was Urojahaj in 2018. Dasgupta, along with Goutam Ghose and Aparna Sen, was the flag-bearer of the parallel cinema movement in Bengal for much of the 1980s and 1990s.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also took to Twitter and offered her tribute to the filmmaker while mourning his loss. ‘Saddened’ by his demise, the CM lauded his sincere work and calls his demise a ‘great loss for the film fraternity. “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues, and admirers (sic)." Dasgupta was best known for some other of his works like Lal Darja, Kaalpurush, and the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Tahader Katha.



