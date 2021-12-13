Bengali Period Drama On Revolutionaries Binoy-Badal-Dinesh To Hit Screens By Jan Next Year

The killing of tyrant British police officer N S Simpson, who had earned notoriety for his atrocities on freedom fighters, by three revolutionaries on December 8, 1930, has been captured on celluloid in a period flick in Bangla to make the young generation aware of the exploits.

Director Arun Roy told PTI that he has named the film 8/12 which tells in detail the eventful moments 91 years ago when the three revolutionaries - Binay Krishna Basu, Badal Gupta, and Dinesh Gupta - had barged into the Writer's Building clad in European suit and shot dead the then IG (Prisons) Lt Col NS Simpson.

"While people worldwide talk about 9/11, the date of 8/12 in 1930 has sunk into oblivion which is very unfortunate. My intention is to chronicle in the language of cinema the sacrifice of these three young men. Their sacrifice had paved the way for our independence", Roy, who had earlier directed period films like Egaro (on the historic win of an Indian club against Britishers in 1911) said.

Of the three revolutionaries, only Dinesh survived and was later hanged to death after being convicted by the then British Justice system.

Roy, who had earlier made a biopic on one of the pioneers of Indian cinema Hiralal Sen, said the shooting of the sequences was done at the place of occurrence Writer's Building which largely retained the facade of the 30s.

Many parts of the building are in ruins, so our art department had to do some work which included VFX technology to reproduce that era, he added.

Stating the film was based on research for quite some time, Roy said "we wanted to explore what went in the minds of these three young men in their early 20s that they took such a risk perhaps too aware about their fate."

Asked if the film would be able to answer those queries, he said "we tried but it is for the audience to decide. We thought it is important to tell about an important part of Bengal's freedom struggle which has not been depicted so much in a previous film.

Roy said the film was not a documentary or docu-feature per se but a feature film based on true accounts of an important saga of Bengal's freedom struggle in which the role of revolutionaries who took the path of armed revolution cannot be suppressed.

To a question, Roy said the screenplay also delved into the origin and background of the three persons, their family and friends, and surrounding and if that molded their views and helped them become patriots.

Kinjal Nanda (Binay), Arna Mukherjee (Badal), and Remoo (Dinesh) essayed the role of three protagonists which also starred seasoned actors Saswata Chatterjee and Kharaj Mukherjee among others.

The film will be tentatively released on the big screen by January next year, he said.

