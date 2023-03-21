Bengaluru International Film Festival: Date, Venue And Everything You Need To Know

Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) is soon to be underway. The 14th edition of the festival will feature over 250 titles. The films will be played on 11 screens at Rajajinagar’s Orion Mall from March 23 to March 30, 2023.

The biggest highlight of the Bengaluru International Film Festival is a masterclass from V Vijayendra, who is popular for writing mega-hits such as SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and Baahubali 2 and also from Kantara's actor-writer-director Rishab Shetty. The film festival will also feature movies from international cinema industries such as Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Russia and France. Competitions in various categories, including Cinema of the World, Indian Cinema, Kannada Cinema and Asian Cinema, will be held during the festival.

Films that won big at the 2023 Oscars such as Daniel Schienert and Daniel Kwan's Everything Everywhere All at Once and Darren Aronofsky's The Whale will also be showcased at the event. Other titles that will be screened at the festival include the likes of Aftersun, The Island of Lost Girls, Holy Spider, Granny Poetry Club, and Dancer in the Dark.

Work of cinematographer VK Murthy to be celebrated during the film festival

Ashok Kashyap is managing the festival for the first time. He was recently appointed as the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman. Speaking with the media ahead of the festival, Kashyap said that the career of the Dada Saheb Phalke award-winning cinematographer VK Murthy will be celebrated. This year marks 100 years of VK Murthy, added Kashyap, who worked in the Kannada film industry “for over two decades”.

Kashyap also revealed that in the 14th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival, greater emphasis is placed on regional cinema. Kannada classics will also be showcased extensively, said Kashyap. Moreover, he said that the Chamber of Commerce, Suchitra Film Academy and Chalanchitra Academy are responsible for the distribution of tickets, and they can be booked digitally.