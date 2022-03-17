Bengaluru Police Launches Helmet Campaign In Honour Of Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's last contribution to the film industry, James, has already hit the theatres on March 17, 2022. James stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Priya Anand, Au Prabhakar, Srikanth R Sarathkumar, Hareesh Peradi among others. The Kannada superstar passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor's rites were performed with full state honours.

Bengaluru Police launches helmet campaign in honour of Puneeth Rajkumar

To honour Puneeth Rajkumar, Bengaluru Police has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the role of high-quality helmets in saving lives during road accidents. Inaugurated by the late actor's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Bengaluru Police has also shared a video message which has the voice of Puneeth Rajkumar. The campaign is a part of the traffic police's ongoing efforts so that people wear standardised ISI helmets having secure chin straps.

More on James

Puneeth Rajkumar's last film, James, which he shot ahead of his demise, has been released in cinemas on March 17, 2022, that is, Thursday. The fans were thrilled to watch the actor perform on screen. The film will be dubbed in various languages and will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. In honour to pay tribute to the late actor, the celebs, as well as distributors of the Kannada film industry, had decided to let James have a solo release. This means no other film can be released in the state for a week.

Puneeth's sudden demise has left a void in the entire film industry as well as the lives of the Kannada powerhouse's ardent fanbase. According to ANI reports, the actor was admitted to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital after complaining of chest pain. Dr Ranganath Nayak reportedly updated on his situation stating that his condition was bad when he was brought to the hospital, following which he succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

Puneeth Rajkumar's iconic movies

Puneeth Rajkumar was among the notable Kannada actors who have been a part of some of the iconic movies in his entire career which included Bhoomige Banda Bhagavantha, Bettada Hoovu, Arasu, Jackie, Anna Bond, Rana Vikrama and numerous others.

