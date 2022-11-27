'Best Bachelorette Ever': Hansika Motwani Enjoys Super Bash With Her Girl Squad; WATCH

Bride-to-be Hansika Motwani recently celebrated her bachelorette with her girl squad, glimpses of which were shared by the actor on social media. The Koi Mil Gaya star, who's all set to tie the knot with fiance Sohael Khaturiya in December; shared a series of photos and videos from her trip and called it the "Best bachelorette ever." From posing in silk robes to enjoying parties and more, the all-girls trip looked all things fun.

Hansika Motwani shares glimpse of her 'best' Bachelorette bash

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the video montage beginning with her dressed in a white silk robe, which has 'Bride' written on it. The video then pans to the group attending parties and visiting picturesque locations. In the caption, she mentioned, "Best bachelorette ever #blessed with the #best." Take a look.

Hansika and Sohael Kathuriya's pre-wedding festivities kicked off recently with a Mata Ki Chowki function. According to Hindustan Times, the couple will get married in Jaipur on December 4, while Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will be held on December 3. Other things like a polo match, casino-themed party, and Sufi night have also been planned.

"The actor is planning a close-knit Mata Chowki to start off the wedding celebrations. While the wedding is in Jaipur, Hansika wanted to start the journey of getting married in Mumbai itself," the insider told the publication.

Hansika Motwani's wedding proposal in Paris

Earlier, Hansika had shared pictures on her Instagram handle from her dreamy marriage proposal. In the photos, Sohael is shown to be on his knees, presenting Motwani with a ring. "Now and Forever," Hansika captioned the post. Reacting to it, Sohael mentioned, "I love you my life #NowAndForever.”