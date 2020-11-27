Best Friends Vishal & Arya Turn 'Enemy' For An Action-thriller; Say 'We Have No Choice'

On November 25, actor-producer Vishal took to his social media handle and shared the poster of his upcoming action thriller Enemy with filmmaker Shankar Anand. Interestingly, he also revealed that in the upcoming movie, he will be pitted against his off-screen best friend, Arya. In a brief caption of his announcement post, Vishal added a pinch of drama by saying that the best friend duo had no choice. He also asserted that they are going to fight out in a battle of epic proportion while promising to his fans that it will be good. Scroll down to take a look at the poster.

As soon as the announcement broke on the internet, it received an overwhelming response from fans and netizens. Many took to the comments section of Vishal's post and flooded it with congratulatory wishes while expressing their excitement. A Twitter user wrote, "Waiting to watch u both fight the other" while another said it will be "huge".

On the other hand, a fan proclaimed and said, "Wow amazing good title hyped created by the way". Interestingly, ever since the inception of the project, it has created a lot of buzz as actors Vishal and Arya are collaborating for a venture after a hiatus of nine years. Meanwhile, Arya also shared the same post and wrote, "Can’t be Friends always Ooo...Aaa U r my #ENEMY da".

All about Enemy

Many media reports state that Mirnalini Ravi will play the female lead in Enemy. Moreover, Prakash Raj will also play a significant role in the same. The action-thriller will also mark Anand Shankar’s fourth directorial project. After wrapping up the first schedule in Hyderabad, reportedly director Anand has started the next schedule in Chennai. He is shooting a few stunt sequences with Vishal, choreographed by Ravi Verma.

On the other hand, Arya is also busy with his next project, titled Salpetta. It is speculated that Arya's upcoming is based on boxing. Recently, he has undergone a major physical transformation for the same. Meanwhile, Vishal is awaiting the release of his movie Chakra, which also features Shraddha Srinath.

