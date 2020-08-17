Dhvanit Thaker's 'Maachhalio Ude' To Malhar's 'Vhalam Avo Ne' & Other Romantic Songs

It is often portrayed in various movies and shows that the onset of monsoons results in the blossoming of love. The current weather in the country is apt to listen to some soul-soothing romantic tracks. Here are some top Gujarati romantic songs that you can dedicate to your partner in this dreamy weather. Read ahead to check the list of songs-

Maachhalio Ude

The song ‘Maachhlio Ude’ is from the movie Vitamin She, which marked the debut of famous RJ Dhvanit Thaker in Gujarati cinema. The song is sung by Darshan Raval. This is the song where the protagonist is seen deeply in love. The song has received around 1 million views on YouTube. Also, the picturisation of this song amazingly reciprocates the state of the lovestruck boy.

Vhalam Avo Ne

This teenage love song is from the film Love Ni Bhavai which will make fans remember their loved ones. The soulful number is sung by Jigardan Gadhvi and is picturised on the lead actors Malhar Thakar and Aarti Patel. The video of ‘Vhalam Aavo Ne’ is all about a love triangle between RJ Antara and her two best friends, Aaditya (Pratik Gandhi) and Sagar (Malhar Thakar) where she must choose one.

Satrangi Re

This romantic track is sung by Arijit Singh and Dawn Cordo. The soulful song has everything to win the listerner's heart. This is the first-ever Gujarati song by legendary singer Arijit Singh. ‘Satrangi Re’ is from the movie ‘Wrong Side Raju’ which released in 2016 and had Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. The song became the love anthem of Gujarati cinema soon after its release. As the name suggests, the song shows the different colours of true love.

Chaand Ne Kaho

The song is from the film Chaal Jeevi Laiye which created milestone after running for more than 100 days in theatres. The song is sung by Jigardan Gadhavi, Sachin Sanghvi, Tanishkaa Sanghvi and various other artists. The lyrics are written by Niren Bhatt; while music is composed by Sachin-Jigar. After Vhalam Avo Ne, this song also became the love anthem of Gujarati movie-goers.

Tari Aankh No Afini

This evergreen song of Gujarati cinema was originally sung in 1994 by Dilip Dholakia and written by Purohit for the film ‘Divadandi’. It became so popular that the song was then sung by some 20 more artists in the history of Gujarati film industry. Well-known artists like Shaan, Sachin-Jigar and many others have also sung this epic track giving their own style.

