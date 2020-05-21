Best Telugu Classics To Add To Your List During Lockdown: 'Shiva', 'Mayabazar' & More

Now that the Coronavirus lockdown has been extended, people across the country are trying to indulge in various activities to keep themselves occupied at home. While many of us like to binge-watch movies, the Tollywood industry has some terrific films produced, which could keep you hooked to the storyline for a good three hours. Here are some of the best Telugu classics listed down for you to pick up one and watch it while quarantining.

Best Telugu classics to binge-watch

Shiva

Directed by Ameerjan and Ram Gopal Varma, Shiva stars Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni in lead roles. The movie also features Raghuvaran, J.D. Chakravarthi and Murali Mohan in pivotal roles. The movie brings to light some dark stories as Shiva is disgusted by the corruption in and around his new college.

Moreover, he, along with his friends, then decides to take a stand against the status quo. Fans have reviewed to movie to be an all-time favourite and also talked about how you will never be bored of watching Raghuvaran and Nagarjuna excel in their roles.

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh's most memorable Telugu movies you must watch

Dookudu

2011's Telugu action-comedy helmed by Srinu Vaitla, features Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. The movie entails the story of how Ajay played by Mahesh Babu an undercover cop, is assigned to catch a dangerous mafia don with whom he has a personal score to settle. Dookudu has reportedly won seven Nandi Awards, eight SIIMA Awards, six Filmfare Awards and eight CineMAA Awards. The movie also churned excellent numbers at the Box Office.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's best Telugu movies to add to your watch-list; 'Veera', 'Mogudu' & more

Mayabazar

Mayabazar hit the screens in 1957 but is loved by its audience even today. The movie features Savitri, Taraka Rama Rao Nandamuri, Akkineni Nageswara Rao and S. V. Ranga Rao in lead roles. Mayabazar is unarguably one of the best Telugu classics ever. The story of the movie traces how Balarama promises Subhadra to get his daughter married to her son. When he loses his kingdom to the Kaurava's, Balarama has no choice but to break his promise. Helmed by Kadiri Venkata Reddy, the movie has a 9.2 rating on IMDb.

Also Read | 'Ninne Ishtapaddanu' to 'Nevvu Nenu': Best Telugu movies of Anita Hassanandani

Nuvvu Naaku Nachchav

Directed by Vijay K. Bhaskar, Nuvvu Naaku Nachchav has an 8.7 rating on IMDb, making it one of the best Telugu movies to watch during the Coronavirus lockdown. The movie stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Aarti Agarwal and Suhasini in lead roles. The film's story is about Venkateswarlu, aka Venky, played by Venkatesh Daggubati and how he comes to Hyderabad to his father's friend's house where he meets an engaged girl. Things turn upside down when she expresses her love for him. However, Venky, who does not want to spoil the relationship between their parents, decides to leave the house.

Arundhati

Arundhati starring Anushka Shetty is also one of the best Telugu classics to watch. Helmed by Kodi Ramakrishna and written by Chintapalli Ramana, the movie sees Anuska in a never before seen avatar. It's all about how a brave queen battles an evil mystic. Arundhati is forced to fight it like her great-grandmother Jejamma had to in her time. The movie also stars Sonu Sood, Divya Nagesh, Arjan Bajwa in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Did Soha Ali Khan Slap Sunny Deol On Sets Of 'Ghayal Once Again'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.