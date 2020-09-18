On Vignesh Shivan's Birthday, Check Out Some Of The Memorable Movies He Has Been A Part Of

Vignesh Sivan is an acclaimed director, actor and lyricist. He has worked for numerous South Indian projects such as Sivi, Podaa Podi, Velaiyilla Pattathari, and Naanum Rowdydhaan, to name a few. Besides, Vignesh Sivan has also been a part of several music videos like The Love Anthem, Julie, and Avalukena, among others. On the occasion of Vignesh Shivan's birthday, here is a look at some of the director’s best movies that you must check out right away.

Vignesh Sivan's movies that must be on fans' watchlist

Sivi

Sivi stars Yogi, Jayashri Rao, and Anuja Iyer in the lead roles. It also features Vignesh Shivan as Krishna’s close friend in the horror flick. The K R Senthil Nathan directorial was a remake of the Thai film Shutter. After its release in 2007, Tamil movie Sivi garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. It emerged to be a commercially successful venture. Meanwhile, the soundtrack of Sivi was a hit among the audience. Check out a sequence from the movie:

Podaa Podi

Podaa Podi features Silambarasan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead roles. The 2012 Tamil music drama-comedy flick marks the directorial debut of Vignesh Shivan. It revolves around the life of an artist, who marries a dancer. However, on the advice of his uncle, he leaves no stone unturned in making her stay at home. Later on, an accident kills their child, paving the way for the story ahead. Upon its release in 2012, Podaa Podi received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Check out its trailer:

Velaiilla Pattadhari

Velaiilla Pattadhari or VIP stars Dhanush and Amala Paul in the lead role. The Tamil action-comedy flick also features Vivek, Saranya Ponvannan, Vignesh Sivan, and Samuthirakani, and Surbhi as supporting characters. It revolves around the life of Raghuvaran, who remains unemployed for several years. However, he willingly accepts a job that does not match his skills. Later on, Raghuvaran gets an amazing opportunity, but he has a price to pay for the same. Velaiilla Pattadhari garnered positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, the makers also released a sequel to the 2014 movie in 2017. Check out its trailer:

