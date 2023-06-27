Bhaag Saale Trailer: Sri Simha Koduri Starrer Promises Rollercoaster Ride Of Crime, Comedy

The trailer of Sri Simha Koduri's upcoming film Bhaag Saale was dropped today (June 26). It offered an entertaining mix of crime, comedy and adventure. Ever since the trailer was dropped on social media platforms, it has generated curiosity among the audience.

3 things you need to know

Bhaag Saale is directed by Puneet Brahmanapalli and tells the story of a missing ring.

The mistaken identity trope adds to the confusion.

The film will release theatrically on July 7.

Bhaag Saale generates humour through mistaken identity

The trailer of Bhaag Saale introduces viewers to a group of misfits who embark on a hilarious and chaotic quest to find a precious ring. Sri Simha Koduri shines in the role of a chef and showcases his versatility as an actor. The ensemble cast, including Viva Harsha and the main villain John Vijay, adds depth to the film by bringing in new elements. The trailer offers a glimpse of the film's strong comedic elements. It is filled with humorous scenes and tongue-in-cheek dialogues centered around the missing ring.

The concept of mistaken identity adds to the comedic confusion, raising the curiosity of the audience. The romance angle adds a touch of warmth to the narrative and will provide a well-rounded viewing experience.

Kalabhairava and filmmaker Praneet on making Bhaag Saale

Music director Kalabhairava expressed his excitement about the film, stating that the experience of working on Bhaag Saale was incredibly enjoyable. He shared that hours flew by effortlessly while working on the project and hopes that the audience will have a similar experience when they watch the film in theaters. He urges viewers not to miss out on the fun and encourages them to come to the theaters to witness it themselves.

Praneet Brahmanapalli, on the other hand, earlier mentioned that the film's title itself exudes a sense of craziness and fun. The recent release of their promotional content, "World of Bhag Saale," received an overwhelming response, boosting their confidence in the film. The director proudly shared that Bhaag Saale is a movie deeply rooted in Hyderabad, as it was predominantly shot in locations such as Secunderabad, Warasiguda and Old City. He also compared the movie to a flavorful cup of Irani Chai, emphasising its unique charm and appeal.