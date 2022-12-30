Bhajan Singers Trigger Cash Shower In Gujarat; Money Will Be Used To Build Hospital

A recent bhajan performance by Gujarati folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi in Gujarat's Navsari was showered with close to Rs 40–50 lakh in donations, according to ANI.

Swami Vivekananda Eye Temple Trust, on Wednesday, organised a bhajan programme in Navsari to raise money for a new eye hospital. Folk singers Kirtidan Gadhvi and Urvashi Raddiya performed at the event.

The event was attended by hundreds of people, who showered the singers with notes worth Rs 10 to 500. Gadhvi estimated that the entire collection was worth over Rs 50 lakh.

“People shower Rs10, 20, 50, and 100 notes amounting to lakhs of rupees every day at bhajan programmes,” said Gadhvi.

He added, “The program received donations of around Rs 40-50 lakh."

Check out a few pictures from the event below:

Earlier in 2019, a video went viral on social media that depicted a bhajan event, where the singer was showered with cash during her performance.

The viral video left the Internet divided, where many debated whether the event was a religious gathering or a dancing club. It was then reported that the money collected from the event will be donated to NGOs.

